Revenue Agency, Tax Penalty Reform: How Penalties Are Changing

Final version of Tax reform executive decree related to penalties. The goal is to review and review all consequences for those who do not comply Obligations with the Revenue Agency: Administrative, tax and criminal.

Timing of issuance of the decree

we wait Monday 20 May To obtain the latest copy of the decree. There should be room for approval throughout The new cabinet. After that, there will be other steps, and it is clear that a sufficient period of time will be guaranteed to ensure that the necessary measures are taken for each citizen beforeActual application in September 2024.

By further steps, we mean the arrival of others Nine unique texts, for which the public consultation has now ended. The process that led to 218 notesProposed changes and suggestions. All this came from different personalities, such as professionals, university professors, professionals and companies.

Under no circumstances does the Government of Georgia Meloni aim to cross the threshold of summer vacation. Everything must be finished well in advance, then allowed more time for it to take effect.

What does tax reform offer?

This is the ninth executive decree of fiscal delegation, said Deputy Economy Minister Maurizio Liu. In this case we move to “Interference in tax, administrative and criminal penalties“.

We’ll go ahead with one Reducing administrative costs from one-fifth to one-third. He stressed that this would bring Italy closer to EU standards, “and introduce the principle of greater proportionality.”

However, with regard to criminal penalties, the Executive will proceed to “adapt the rules on non-penalty to the guidelines emerging from case law, assisting those who cannot pay due to force majeure, and those who nevertheless decide to comply, as well as through installments, paying tax.” In full, (reduced) fines and interest.”

But regime transformation is not limited to this. We are working on a possible one Discrimination regarding collection mechanisms. In fact, those who want to pay the full amount due by a certain date will be able to benefit from it Reduction in fine.

Contingency is to limit the quantitative dimension of punishment, while at the same time ensuring certainty in its application. This is for a purpose Addressing a new type of tax evasion. It seems that the trend is no longer to hide one’s gains (although this epidemic certainly exists), but rather to hide one’s gains (although this epidemic certainly exists). Delete paymentsso from Escape Plan In effect the timing is dictated by the tax authorities (perhaps pending an amnesty).

But at the same time, non-payment, while accepting penalties for accumulated arrears, also represents a cry for help that the executive has promised to listen to. This is achieved through installment options and the possibility of agreement and dialogue with the revenue agency.

At the same time, a clear desire to give looms large Greater certainty about sanctions Applies to non-existent and undeserved tax credits.

There are two types of non-existent:

Absence of objective or subjective requirements (70% penalty);

Carrying out fraud (penalty from 105 to 140%).

In addition, there are four hypothetical categories with 25% less penalties: