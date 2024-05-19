Avocados are anything other than a healthy food: This makes them very dangerous for your health Be careful before taking it

Avocados seem to be one of the healthiest foods in the world, but be careful: you have to be careful about some of their properties.

Avocados have a very special history behind them. First of all, its name has an uncertain origin, as the food was born in the areas that today correspond to the current region Mexico, Guatemala And all the surrounding areas are bathingThe Pacific Ocean.

It has been 10,000 years since the first appearance of the avocado, but only with a population Aztecs H Maya We have the first certificates for actual recipes and uses. In fact, the avocado was renamed by these two people as ahuacatlWhich means “testicle”. The name was probably coined based on the shape of the object.

Over the centuries and up to the present day, avocados have gone through a veritable journey of affirmation. Indeed, it has become more and more common common Globally, especially in recent decades, due to its reputation as a company Superfood And to increased awareness Health benefits of fats In the diet.

Avocado consumption has become particularly high Moda In countries such as the United States, where it is celebrated on a specific day, July 31, a day is called as follows: National Avocado Day However, just as there are many positive effects in avocados, there are also many negative effects.

Beneficial effects of avocado

Avocado is used in many healthy recipes, including those intended for athletes who like to prepare smoothies and milkshakes based on this food. In fact, avocados contain healthy fats, as they are rich in monounsaturated fats, especially oleic acid, which is beneficial to the body. heart.

Moreover, it is an excellent source of Fiberwhich helps digestion And the Gut health. Many who live a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle eat it because it contains vitamins C, E, K and group B (such as B5 and B6), as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron. Moreover, it is good for eyes Thanks to the antioxidants contained in it.

Negative effects of avocado

However, we should not ignore the contraindications of eating avocado, which is known as an excellent health food, but it may not be suitable for everyone. In fact, some people can be Allergies With avocado. Allergic reactions can range from mild, e.g Itchy In the mouth or throat can lead to serious conditions such as anaphylaxis.

In fact, among those who suffer from allergies there are those who are sensitive to a specific ingredient in avocado, which is structure. Furthermore, avocados, although healthy, are very high in CaloriesThe recommended dose is 70 grams per day. If it is exceeded, your cholesterol and heart may ask you to stop taking it!