When Tax Checks Are Running

View your current account! How much money should be deposited into a checking account to start tax checks? Let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

Starting with family, through work, until expenses Every day, there are a lot of things that you should pay close attention to. If all this is not enough, because of Covid, many find themselves having to deal with a financial situation that is difficult to manage, due to less income. Hence the decision of many to limit depreciation as much as possible and leave as much money as possible in the current account, so that it can be used in case of unforeseen events.

Due to the importance of the file Bank accountTherefore, it is easy to understand how important it is not to neglect anything, including the amount of money we decide to keep. It is precisely in this sense that there is a suspicion that sooner or later is instilled in all of our heads, namely: how much money must be deposited in the checking account to achieve this. Take tax checks? A more than legitimate question, we will try to answer it. So let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

Current account, watch out for tax checks: everything you need to know

As it is known, unfortunately, many people have to deal with difficult management of the family budget due to Economic crisis Because of the impact of Covid on the economy. The clear proof of this is the fact of how, despite one In the thirteenth place, gifts under the Christmas tree will be less abundant than usual.

In fact, many decide to limit consumption as much as possible, in order to get some euro More are available to utilize in case of difficulty. So it is not surprising that there has been an increase in the last period money in current account, with many considering the latter to be the safest place to keep money.

At the same time, there are a lot of doubts about it, such as the amount in your checking account that you risk dealing with Checks by the Revenue Agency. Well, in that context it’s good to know There is no limit. In fact, there is no minimum or maximum amount for which tax authorities can perform checks automatically. On the other hand, each of us can keep all the money he wants in his checking account.

The current account and the fight against tax evasion: beware of withdrawals

L ‘Tax evasion, Unfortunately, it turns out to be one of the biggest epidemics in our economy. Precisely for this reason, the executive branch decided to take various measures to counter this phenomenon. In this context, we would like to remind you that starting from July 1, 2020, new products have been introduced determinants. In particular there is a larger Check payments and withdrawals from checking accounts, to ensure that any suspicious movements are verified and therefore justifications are requested in this regard.

In this regard, it is good to know that tax checks are done in the case of the bank Transfer Of the certain incoming and outgoing operations, remembering that there is no definite limit to which it can be referenced, since each of us can get all the money he wants in his account, provided that it is obtained in legal.

At the same time, it must be emphasized that there are some circumstances that can trigger tax checks, especially in the case of large withdrawals. Going into detail, therefore, it is necessary to know for e Business The controls can be activated in case of withdrawals exceeding one thousand Euros in one day or 5 thousand Euros per month.

As for the Ordinary citizensOn the other hand, the bank sends a report to the FIU if withdrawals exceed 10 thousand euros per month, even if they are split. Of course, everyone can withdraw whatever he wants from their account. Then the bank, if certain limits are exceeded, will have to ask for clarifications on the matter and may decide whether Report the matter to the Financial Intelligence Unit or not.

Payments, pay attention to the limits that should not be exceeded: what they are and what changes

On the topic of money, we also repeat that there is no minimum or maximum amount Inventory From the current account after which the checks are run by the Revenue Agency. At the same time, we always invite you to pay maximum attention, especially when you decide to make gods Pay off.

In this case, in fact, there are limits that must be respected. After the latter, you risk severe penalties. To date, for making payments in stores or for professional services, the monetary limit that must not be exceeded is equal to 1.999.99 €. However, starting from January 1, 2022, this limit will decrease and will be equal to €999.99.

Read also >>> On the current account, you lose 300 euros without realizing it: the last terrible nightmare

This means that from next year it will not be possible to make cash payments in an amount exceeding one thousand euros. In the event that payment is required in amounts exceeding the above-mentioned limit, i.e. €1,999.99 in 2021 and €999.99 in 2022, it is necessary to use Trackable Payment Instruments, such as credit cards, debit cards, or bank transfers.