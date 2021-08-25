Mercedes Citan: Here is the new generation

another with pistons – The new version of the compressed advertisement Mercedes Citan It stands out for several reasons, from the possibility of the well-known infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes User Experience) to the fact that it is the last with the internal combustion engine. Indeed, Markus Pritschwerdt, Director of Mercedes Trucks, was clear: “The new Citan is the latest new professional car with a combustion engine from Mercedes Vans. All our future projects will be exclusively electric. And the new electric eCitan It’s a logical step in our electrification strategy. “This strong statement continued throughout the entire presentation, which took place online and highlighted Citan’s new security features, available in Van and Tourer versions, suitable for people transportation.

SAFE AS A SALON – In addition to the clear mandatory safety regulations – ABS and ESP – the new ones Mercedes Citan It is equipped as standard with Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, Driver Fatigue Detection and Automatic Emergency Call. Release Touring car It has richer standard features, including Active Brake Assist, Active Anti-skid System, Blind Spot Assist (Blind Spot Detection) and Automatic Speed ​​Limit Detection with Traffic Sign Recognition. Equipment can be combined with Distronic active remote maintenance, the ability to manage traffic in traffic queues, and lane maintenance assistance. There are a large number of airbags: 6 in the Truck version and 7 in the Tourer version, fitted as standard with a central airbag that opens between the driver and front passenger seats.

For all MBUX – the new Mercedes CitanAs expected, it can be equipped with the system MBUX in different versions. Commands can be given via a 7-inch touch screen with touch buttons on the steering wheel and also through the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant, there is smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Hands-Free, DAB and DAB + digital radio. Mercedes Me Connect digital services are standard. Thanks to these services, customers are connected to the car, as long as there is cellular data network coverage, to obtain information and use functions even remotely. Navigating with Live Traffic Information and connectivity from Car-to-X enables real-time traffic data. Additional facility for professional use is quick entry of destinations via what3word (w3w) 3 word code. It works by dividing the world into three-meter squares marked on each side with a three-word address: just pronounce them to be guided toward the chosen “square”.

custom floor – New designers Mercedes Citan They tried to combine comfort, dynamics and driving safety in all versions. The pendants They are MacPherson struts in the front and at the bridge are threaded at the rear, with separate springs and shock absorbers. The Tourer, intended for smaller loads, has more comfort settings, while the truck version is designed to haul heavier weights while remaining stable even when fully loaded.

Engines for all needs – It’s Mercedes Seitan Panel Fan It is proposed, at launch, with 3 diesel and 2 petrol engines, all with a turbocharger. The displacement is not high: the 1,461 cc diesel engines produce 75, 95 and 116 hp while the 1,332 cc petrol engines produce 102 and 131 hp. The 116 hp diesel engine features an extra power/torque function, which temporarily raises power up to 121 hp and torque that goes from 270 to 295 Nm. . All new Citan engines meet Euro 6d standards, have a Start / Stop system and a six-speed manual gearbox. The most powerful diesel and gasoline engines can be equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. In the second half of 2022eCitan, which will complement the Mercedes commercial electric range already operated by eVito and eSprinter. Raw data is not yet available other thanAutonomy WLTP was calculated by the manufacturer (not yet homogenized, therefore) which is about 285 km. A value that is assumed to be able to meet the needs of professionals working in urban transportation. Compatibility with continuous fast charging stations promises to go from 10 to 80% in about 40 minutes while the electric version maintains the load compartment, payload and equipment of the heat-engine-equipped models. The eCitan can also be equipped with a tow bar.

Measurements and sizes – the new Mercedes quoten Compact – It measures 450cm in length but offers plenty of space and various possibilities for use. The first versions of the Van and Tourer will join long-wheelbase and Mixto versions, with an extended cab and pickup truck part. Mercedes announces that the short wheelbase version (271 cm) is already more spacious than the previous version, with a loading compartment length of 3.05 meters with the flexible splitter. This solution allows you to guide the separation net towards the side seat and then lock it. The passenger seat folds down to achieve a flat surface while the separation grille continues to isolate the driver from the load. The sliding doors The side panels are available in different sizes and in the truck version the edge of the loading deck is only 59 cm from the ground. Two wings of the rear doors can be opened at an angle of 90 degrees or even 180 degrees, placing them to the side. To maximize comfort, Comfortmatic air conditioning, Keyless-GO, and electric parking brake will be available from Q2 2022; Applications will start from September 2021.