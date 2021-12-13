Taxes, 134 tax evaders and three fake unemployed people were discovered in Verbano

They received unemployment benefits despite working in Switzerland: for this three people were reported by the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza in Verbania. Another 134 tax evaders were discovered in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola during checks, which relate to the tax system in the years 2014 to 2018.

the operation

The army explained that the checks relate to “those persons residing in Italy in municipalities more than 20 kilometers from the border line who at the same time turned out to be employees in Switzerland. This requirement is imposed on them – unlike workers residing abroad in the range. Within 20 How much boundary line income from Switzerland-produced labor must be declared in that country – to be declared in Italy in accordance with Italian-Swiss bilateral agreements, with the deduction of the relevant direct taxes albeit with the benefit of a reduction in `total taxable’.

In cooperation with the Revenue Agency and Inps, the funders identified 113 tax evaders and 21 partial tax evaders: omitted tax returns for €9,606,930 with tax evasion for €2,239,144. “Further investigations – explains Verbania Gdf – also made it possible to identify three seasonal workers in Switzerland who had never reported changes in their employment status to INPS, so that they could receive unemployment benefits unnecessarily.”