April 25, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Income 2023, the highest in Marche in Nomana. Ascoli raises the rear – Current news – CentroPagina

Income 2023, the highest in Marche in Nomana. Ascoli raises the rear – Current news – CentroPagina

Karen Hines April 25, 2024 1 min read

Nomana is the richest municipality in Marche. This is a photo taken by the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) in reference to Average income Based on the results of Irpef. The small municipality of Conero Riviera, which, along with Cerullo, is among the Marche's main tourist attractions, has an average income of 25,768 inhabitants. In the national ranking Nomana is 537.

look at me Markey dataThe regional capital Ancona ranks 906th with an average income of €24,645 and 13th among Italian capitals. The richest towns in the Marche are Monsano, which ranks 1,166 with an average income of €24,077, followed by Camerino, which ranks 1,174 with an average income of €24,059.

An aerial view of Numana

Cerullo, known as the “Pearl of the Conero Riviera”, ranks 1,206 with an average income of €23,990, and Pesaro ranks lowest (1,293) with an average income of €23,855. Scrolling through the rankings we find Polveregi (1,324) with an income of 23,808 euros, Macerata (1,362) with an income of 23,736 euros, Gissi (1,387) with an income of 23,696 euros, and Porto San Giorgio (1,554) with an average income of 23,427 euros. Ascoli Piceno occupies last place among the cities of the Marche region, being ranked 1,912 with an average income of €22,885.

See also  Vodafone, from today FTTH Fiber also on the FiberCop network up to 1 Gbps in some cities - MondoMobileWeb.it | News | telephony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jinja has an average income of 22,106, Fabriano: here is the data

April 25, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

A big bonus, Fitch sees more gloom from the government: debt estimates have worsened

April 24, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Eni increases production in the first quarter of 2024 but gas slows profits

April 24, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Income 2023, the highest in Marche in Nomana. Ascoli raises the rear – Current news – CentroPagina

April 25, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

From Earth to the Moon at the speed of light: Watch the chilling video

April 25, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Nintendo attacks Garry's Mod: it will have to delete 20 years of themed content

April 25, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Forest City, a completely abandoned $100 billion city

April 25, 2024 Samson Paul