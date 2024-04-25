Income 2023, the highest in Marche in Nomana. Ascoli raises the rear – Current news – CentroPagina

Nomana is the richest municipality in Marche. This is a photo taken by the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) in reference to Average income Based on the results of Irpef. The small municipality of Conero Riviera, which, along with Cerullo, is among the Marche's main tourist attractions, has an average income of 25,768 inhabitants. In the national ranking Nomana is 537.

look at me Markey dataThe regional capital Ancona ranks 906th with an average income of €24,645 and 13th among Italian capitals. The richest towns in the Marche are Monsano, which ranks 1,166 with an average income of €24,077, followed by Camerino, which ranks 1,174 with an average income of €24,059.

An aerial view of Numana

Cerullo, known as the “Pearl of the Conero Riviera”, ranks 1,206 with an average income of €23,990, and Pesaro ranks lowest (1,293) with an average income of €23,855. Scrolling through the rankings we find Polveregi (1,324) with an income of 23,808 euros, Macerata (1,362) with an income of 23,736 euros, Gissi (1,387) with an income of 23,696 euros, and Porto San Giorgio (1,554) with an average income of 23,427 euros. Ascoli Piceno occupies last place among the cities of the Marche region, being ranked 1,912 with an average income of €22,885.