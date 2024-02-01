Wall Street weak on Fed day

(Telebursa) – The New York Stock Exchange remains at breakeven, with investors focusing on the Fed hoping it will hint at a cut in short-term interest rates, while they wait for confirmation of the cost of funds at the current level this evening i.e. 5.25%-5.50%. Therefore, the focus is on the next moves, that is, on the first cut that will represent a reversal of monetary policy.

Among the American indicators Dow Jones At 38,453 points, on the contraryStandard & Poor's 500Which declines to 4886 points, down by 0.80%. Negative changes to Nasdaq 100 (-1.17%); With a similar trend, andStandard & Poor's 100 (-1.03%).

Positive result in the S&P 500 basket of sectors health care (+0.45%) e Services (+0.45%). On the list, the worst performers are the sectors wired and wireless communication (-3.09%), Informatica (-1.38%) e energy (-1.17%).

At the top of the world rankings American Giants components of the dow jones index, Boeing (+5.97%), United Health (+2.01%), Walgreens Shoe Alliance (+1.60%) e Goldman Sachs (+1.30%).

However, the worst performances were recorded Cisco SystemsWhich gets -2.93%.

Sales are up NikeWhich recorded a decline of 1.88%.

Moderate shrinkage of IBMWhich suffers a decline of 1.46%.

Tone Microsoft Which shows a decrease of 1.42%.

the summit between Tech giants on Wall Streetthey put themselves Automatic data processing (+3.86%), PDD Holding (+2,02%), Discover Warner Bros (+1.88%) e Qualcomm (+1.72%).

However, the most severe declines occur in… the alphabetWhich continues the session at -6.62%.

In apnea the alphabetWhich decreased by 6.54%.

Jingle of Lululemon AthleticaWhich shows a decrease of 4.41%.

Passive session for Roper techniquesWhich indicates a loss of 3.49%.