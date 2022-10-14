Wall Street trend in the session October 13, 2022

nervous sitting As for the major US stock indices, after the release of US inflation data, results came in higher than expected. With that, Wall Street closed strongly.

The Dow Jones advanced 2.83% to 30,039 points, while the S&P500 rose 2.6% to 3,670 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+2.23% to 10,649 points).

Stocks of the financial sector closed positively. BlackRock is very good (+6.58% at $566.03), after the release of results for the third quarter of 2022. Great performance by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which quartered 3.98% and 5.56%, respectively.

The Walgreens Boots alliance has also risen sharply (+5.35% to $33.65) after the release of the quarterly results.

Inventories in the oil sector are very well. Chevron and ExxonMobil each recovered 4.85% and 3.49%, respectively.