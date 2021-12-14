Retired at 62 (but with less money)

The government called on the unions, Uil, Cisl and Cgil, on Monday 20 December at 3.30 pm to openly discuss pensions. After calming down the confrontation, we finally got to the heart. Emphasis will also be placed on the other nodes of the maneuver: tax cuts, which the social partners consider insufficient for the lower and middle classes, and shock absorbers and transfers. Meanwhile, on December 16, the general strike was confirmed. “It is important that the government keeps the discussion with the union open” and that the pension table to be held next Monday is “a sign that we are here,” Deputy Economy Minister Maria Cecilia Guerra (Leo) said. Monday afternoon. As for pensions, there is only a “long-term” reform, and for 2022, everything has already been decided. There are many hypotheses for the future: from Tridico’s “double quota” to versions at 62, 63 or 64.

Retire earlier only with contribution fees

Yesterday it was Alessandra Todd, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Vice President of the 5-Star Movement, who took up the issue of Pensions for the Future: “Sustainable options are needed, but the M5S has always occupied positions very far from those of reforming Fornero. I saw a proposal instead …from the head of INPS Tridico, for the pension first and then to be incorporated a few years later through the salary portion: it seems to me a good starting point for the discussion,” he concludes. For the pension reform that will override the Fornero law in 2023, we return to the hypothesis of providing workers belonging to the mixed system with access to compensation of about 62/63/64 years. From the same amount to the amount of the contribution due on the date of application and then to a full pension upon reaching old age (a minimum number of years of paid contributions must be provided, 20 according to some interpretations). For months, the head of the National Institute of Statistics announced that this hypothesis would be “sustainable” from a financial point of view with an increase of about 2.5 billion in the first three years and savings starting from 2028. On the contrary, the share of 41 for all (leaving the business with 41 years of contributions Regardless of age, a hypothesis like unions too) it will cost 4-5 billion per year to rise to 9 in 2029: unimaginable.

The Draghi government will consider this hypothesis with renewed interest. Requirements are at least 62/63/64 years of age (provided they are adapted to life expectancy); be in possession of at least 20 years of contributions; Be entitled, on the date of receiving the benefit, to a retirement contribution amount equal to or greater than 1.2 times the social allowance. The benefits are due in full until maturity of the old-age pension. How many people want to receive the pension (as long as it is 1.2 times more than the minimum, that is, at least 618 euros per month) in two stages? One straight piece (the contribution rate) and another (the wage rate determined for the last salaries) after 3-4 years upon reaching old age (67 years)? While waiting for a full pension, the allowance can be partially supplemented with income from work but not with citizenship income, social monkey or other support.

Retired at 64, 63 and 62 years of 2023

The new social security structure could be modeled on the Fornero law but with the addition of an early exit mechanism at 64, 63 and 62 years old.

The first premise is early retirement, recalculated in the contributory system, with at least 64 years of age and 20 years of contribution upon reaching a monthly amount equal to 1.5-2.5 monthly amount of social allowance. With Fornero’s law it is already farttibile but only for fully “contributing” subjects (those who started working from January 1, 1996). In 2023, this method can be introduced in the form of full contributions also for workers who are still partially in the “salary”.

Another assumption for future pensions is a minimum age of 62, possibly with slightly higher contribution requirements, eg 25 years. For months, unions have pointed out the need to introduce forms of flexibility when leaving age 62, even if the allowance in this case is recalculated with the “contribution”.

There is also the possibility of leaving with the age of 63 years and the seniority of 41 years, but it seems the least favorable of the various hypotheses from the workers’ point of view.

Pensions: Who will go there in 2022

Meanwhile, there is a share of 102 in 2022. From January to December, anyone who is at least 64 years old with 38 contributions can apply for early retirement. In the Budget Act (final approval must take place in Parliament by December 31st)), the phrase “102nd quota” is never mentioned, but only the combination of age and contributions. There is also a one-year extension of Ape sociale and Option Woman, in addition to the funding requested and obtained by the association which will be managed by Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti (200 million per year for three years 2022-2024) to ensure early exit for workers in small and medium enterprises in crisis From the age of 62 years.

In 2023, a return to the full version of the Fornero law will become automatic if new forms of production flexibility are not devised in the meantime. The confrontation between the government and the unions over pensions has so far failed at all levels.

What is the real problem with pensions in Italy

The main problem with Italy’s pension system is that there are very few working people, only 23 million compared to 34 in France with a similar population. INPS President Pascual Tredeco said this a few days ago in an interview with Unomattina about insufficient pension checks. “We have to start with a big number – he said – we are a country with 60 million people and only 23 million workers, and in France with just over 60 million people there are 34 million people employed, 11 million officially. We know we have 3.5 One million illegal workers. We reach 26.5 million workers. However, 6-7 million are missing. This is the most important and most fragile data for the Italian economic system and therefore for the pension system. ” According to Tredeco, there are “far fewer people working than retirees who have to support a pay-as-you-go system.”