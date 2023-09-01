Whatsapp how to recover deleted messages from the other person: the simplest way

Do you want to know how you can easily and instantly recover deleted messages from someone? Here is the answer.

Once upon a time, the most used means of communication, and also because it was the only means available to people, was the landline phone. We are clearly talking about the contemporary age, of the last few decades, of times that many of us lived through or remembered in their entirety. Then one day, all of a sudden, the classic method of dial-up communication was largely replaced by cell phones – thanks to which text messaging arrived – and finally by smartphones and computers that brought chat and instant messaging applications as a dowry.

Thanks to advances in technology, these tools and this type of communication have become a part of our daily lives. Evidently, the first to be fascinated by him were the younger ones, who immediately became acquainted and began to learn all the secrets of this new world in order to become its masters. toThe chat logo is WhatsApp today. A simple application, which once became known to the first curious, and which everyone discovered little by little, even if even today, after years of use, we don’t know all the mysteries.

How can recover deleted messages from someone?

At present, there are practically none No one can do without the use of WhatsApp in your phone apps. We all know that this tool is completely connected to the address book, so once we have saved the phone number, automatically, after a few seconds, we find the profile of the person with whom it corresponds within the application, directly among all our accounts. Contacts.

And the news and good things to know about this amazing and evolving service never stop: from voice notes, to video messages that can be exchanged, to the huge amount of emoji and media that can be sent to video calls.

In fact, there are still many things that are not known about this application. For example, it is known that messages can be deleted only to the person who sends them and to everyone, but this cannot always happen. When this can happen to both the sender and the recipient, the message “This message has been deleted” appears on the latter’s screen. But by going to the phone settings and in the advanced settings, You can enable notification historyso we can see all messages that have been deleted by someone.