Nintendo Switch port canceled – Nerd4.life

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition won’t come out Nintendo Switch. Publisher Versus Evil and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced end of work On the game’s release for the Nintendo console, which is unheard of again.

The announcement came on the Versus Evil Discord channel: “Unfortunately, after much thought, we have decided not to continue with Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch.“

The Ultimate Edition of the game will include all DLCs released for other versions of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, including Beast of Winter, The Forgotten Sanctum and Seeker, Slayer and Survivor. In total they could have been more than 100 hours of gamingbut nothing will be done.

After all, we’re talking about a project that was announced years ago and never materialized, considering that Versus Evil started mentioning it in 2019.

Unfortunately, the Reasons Cancellation. The most likely hypotheses are the difficulties of a technical nature, which have already plagued the first pillars of immortality and the possibility that the project over the years will become less interesting from an economic point of view.