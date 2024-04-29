Starfield: Shattered Space has a release window, and a big update is coming soon

Starfield: Shattered Spacethe long-awaited expansion for the Bethesda title, has Check-out period Officially: It will be available on PC and Xbox this fall. Soon too he is Big update For the sake of the game.

We imagined a few weeks ago that a Shattered Space announcement was imminent, but we had to wait a bit and at the moment there are no specific details on what DLC it will offer. New story Which Starfield players will be able to experience.

As for the update revealed by Todd Howard in the latest episode of Kinda Funny Gamecast (which you can find below), it will include new features for creating ships, new cities, new difficulty options, and New graphics modes on consoles.