April 30, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Starfield: Shattered Space has a release window, and a big update is coming soon

Gerald Bax April 30, 2024 1 min read

Starfield: Shattered Spacethe long-awaited expansion for the Bethesda title, has Check-out period Officially: It will be available on PC and Xbox this fall. Soon too he is Big update For the sake of the game.

We imagined a few weeks ago that a Shattered Space announcement was imminent, but we had to wait a bit and at the moment there are no specific details on what DLC it will offer. New story Which Starfield players will be able to experience.

As for the update revealed by Todd Howard in the latest episode of Kinda Funny Gamecast (which you can find below), it will include new features for creating ships, new cities, new difficulty options, and New graphics modes on consoles.

Essential relaunch

A few days ago, Todd Howard predicted that there would be some excellent news for Starfield, and it appears that Bethesda is finally devoting itself with some commitment to a core relaunch, an Xbox exclusive relaunch that has been left a bit adrift in recent months.

Obviously, such an ambitious product requires great efforts and timing, hence the long wait that users had to endure, waiting to find out the actual news of Shattered Space and the aforementioned update.

