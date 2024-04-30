April 30, 2024

Rising seas: NASA published maps that can be consulted until 2150 (disturbing)

Karen Hines April 30, 2024 2 min read

For the first time, thanks to the interactive map, anyone will be able to use the new online tool to see how sea levels will change around the world. Disturbing scenarios to say the least

I Sea Level Change Team NASA has created a new tool on future sea level rise from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). To use the maps, simply click anywhere on the ocean or coast and choose the decade between 2020 and 2150: the tool provides a detailed description of sea surface rise thanks to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment report.

Critical IPCC

Sea elevation maps
Screenshot of part of Interactive map From sea level. Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provides global assessments of the Earth's climate Every five to seven years since 1988, focusing on changes in temperatures, ice cover, greenhouse gas emissions and sea levels across the planet. Sea level forecasts are based on data collected by satellites and ground-based instruments, as well as analyzes and computer simulations. In addition to providing snapshots of sea level rise in the coming decades, the tool allows users to focus on the impacts of different processes Which leads to sea level rising. These processes include the melting of ice sheets and glaciers and the extent to which ocean water changes its circulation patterns or expands as it warms (all of which affects ocean level rise). The tool helps citizens and governments around the world To predict future scenarios.

Here you will find the interactive map about the ascent Marie: https://sealevel.nasa.gov/ipcc-ar6-sea-level-projection-tool

