Whatsapp, from today they no longer see if you are online: here is how –

Gerald Bax September 26, 2022 2 min read

Interesting news coming to WhatsApp. Personal privacy parameters increase, and it will be possible to hide your online status. Now we will decide who will be able to view our last login or not.

The well-known online WhatsApp application did not remain idle. After the soft emergence of communities, and the transfer of chats from Android to iOS, the app focuses on voice calls on the Galaxy Watch 5.

WhatsApp is not just dedicated to providing updates on voice calls. But it did make changes to disappearing messages, bug reporting, and new management powers, not to mention changing the app’s language similar to Android 13.

In this last period another novelty was added. Thanks to the 2.22.20.9 beta version for Android, it is available for download via the ApkMirror online repository, or directly from the Play Store. This news relates to privacy updates for our personal information, i.e. Who can see me when I’m online.

Privacy News

As communicated by WABetaInfo leakers, to some users who have downloaded this version (but it also appears to users who own the previous version 2.22.20.7). a New privacy feature activated, which was already seen in June and July. It is the ability to hide the online status.

To understand if the latest news has arrived (new activations will follow anyway in the next updates), we just have to follow A simple series of steps to perform.

View last access on WhatsApp

First we start with Account related settings. Here we will look for the privacy section, in which yes I will find the soundWho can see my last login(All my contacts and my contacts except none.) At the top we talk about who can see our personal information.

See also  He's been waiting for his video card for a year, the guy sends a cake to the store and gets the GPU!

At this point we must Select the privacy option on our personal information We are more convenient, orWho can see me when I’m onlineLet’s see together what these options are:

  • The option is directed toeverybodyLetting everyone see when we’re online.
  • Cucumber “Matches to your last login“, so that it is possible to inherit selection”no oneCreated for the other parameter (considering, however, that such a setting will prevent you from looking at the last access and internet state of others).

This will allow us to decide who will be able to view our last access or not, and avoid being caught by those people who are spying on your every movement on the app. We start saying goodbye to messages like “Are you still awake?” , ‘You didn’t go to sleep’ or ‘It’s not true that you’re not there’, peace is now.

