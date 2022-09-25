Fallen Dynasty only has one difficulty level, and it won’t be an easy game – Nerd4.life

In an interview with MP1st, Team Ninja producer Masaaki Yamagiwa explained why Wu Long: Fallen DynastyHis new game Only one level of difficulty It certainly won’t be easy.

Yamagiwa: “We think it’s good to have only one level of difficulty so that everyone has the same experience overcoming a very tough obstacle, which gives them the same satisfaction. The point here is to give the players different ways to do it. […]It is very important to keep the same challenge and give players different ways to overcome it. Wo Long is not an easy game at all, but we are working to give players Freedom And the agency that you will play however you like, overcoming obstacles in your own way.”

Then Yamagiwa gave an example of the moral system and how it allows you to choose the enemy you are fighting against, from weakest to strongest depending on how far you have advanced with it. Then explain how the same can be achieved by upgrading the character, as in a normal role-playing game. Alternatively, you can play in multiplayer mode and form groups to face the bosses. In short, freedom is fundamental to the whole experience and the possibilities of the approach will be different.

For the rest, we remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled for 2023 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.