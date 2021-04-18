“There will be a return to the past.”

Instagram may make a new decision soon, which will reintroduce a feature that was removed more than two years ago

Instagram If she prepares Re-submit likes below photos. The news may be exciting, but it is finding more and more confirmations. Zuckerberg appears to be intending to retrace its steps, but in a different way than it did. Until two years ago.

Each user will be placed first For a tripartite proposal: Continue to use the service without liking, just hide it under your posts or completely reset it there will likely be a full custom panel under the settings and Under the privacy section. The announcement on Twitter came from the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri That explained how the feature is being tested.

You may also like >>> Trash Italiano, the social features suddenly disappeared: the reason

Instagram, but not only: Facebook is also considering the option

Also The social networking site Facebook It may soon offer a similar job On Instagram. This was announced by Adam Mosseri himself, who spoke of the possibility of hiding or re-applying entirely I also like the social network par excellence. The giant company Zuckerberg is evaluating all options to provide its users with a complete service and at the sole discretion of the individual user. Really sure to be liked They will not return automatically and compulsorily for everyone.

You may also like >>> WhatsApp, the threat just got more real: be careful

It looks like the option will be available for the first time at least Exclusively for Instagram. If you get the comments right, the developers will expand everything to Facebook as well. Surely there will be news already Begin in the next few weeks.

