Weather report – very hot in the northern center and in the Alps, 40 ° C in Sardinia. Severe thundershowers in the south «3B weather

The weather report hit 40 degrees Celsius, which is very hot even in the Alps

The burning heart of the African anti-cyclone You haven’t fully reached central and northern Italy yet (you will only do so at the beginning of the week), however The temperatures are already high Down to earth and above all on high. the entire Po Valley The high temperatures were between 33 and 36 °C with peaks 37 °C in the lower Piedmont plain. very hot in Tuscany With highs of up to 39°C in the provinces of Pisa, Prato, Grosseto and Pistoia and values ​​of 37/38°C almost to the coast. 37/38 ° C also in Lazio with Rome, which reached 38 degrees Celsius In Torvergata district. Finally Sardinia with 40°C in the central Campidano region And about 40 degrees Celsius in the Cagliari region.

but Surprise again above all Alpine values. Between Val d’Aosta, Piedmont and Upper Lombardy, a 1500 meters high They touch me 30°C, to 3000 meters and reached 15 degrees Celsius with a hint of 16.8°C in Livigno Carosello (3000m). Good +5.6°C in Cabana Margarita (4554 m). They are outstanding values ​​caused by Thermal zeros So high, around 5000m but higher locally. The situation is completely different in the south of the affected peninsula Several thunderstorms Between Campania, Calabria and Sicily a small low pressure exists at high altitudes. My time Even strong Such as those discharged between Inner Cilento and Tyrrhenian Basilicata and Pollino but also in the Syracuse region with accumulations also more than 40 mm. I also mention some praises in the Etna region.

Even in conditions of high pressure, in the middle of summer, thunderstorms can form suddenly and surprise us, short, local but sometimes intense: they are the so-called ‘heat storms’ and are more likely between late afternoon and early evening.

