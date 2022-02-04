A Space X rocket will hit the moon on March 4

The Falcon 9 booster rocket, which was launched from Florida in 2015 to bring the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) deep space climate observatory satellite, is following what experts call a “chaotic” orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX company is on a collision course with the Moon. It’s a booster originally launched from Florida in February 2015 as part of an interplanetary mission to send a space weather satellite on a million-mile journey.

But after completing a long burn of its engines and sending the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Deep Space Climate Observatory, on its way to Lagrange point – a gravitational neutral location four times from the moon and in a direct line with the sun – the second stage of the rocket drifted, turning into “space junk” with an unexpected trajectory.

While it was far enough for the remaining fuel to return to Earth’s atmosphere, it was also not enough to withstand the gravity of the Earth-Moon system. He explained Meteorologist Eric Berger at The Guardian. So it’s been in a somewhat chaotic orbit since February 2015.

Space watchers believe that the rocket – about four tons of “space junk” – is about to expire Then it crosses the moon at a speed of about 2.58 km / s It will happen in a few weeks. At the discretion of experts, collision can occur Next March 4although it is not known where it is on Earth’s satellite or whether it can be seen from Earth.

For those who ask: Yes, the old Falcon 9 second stage left in high orbit in 2015 will hit the moon on March 4. It’s interesting, but it’s not a big deal. – Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) January 25 2022

The Falcon 9 is SpaceX and CEO Elon Musk’s most successful rocket to date. It consists of two parts: the first stage with a height of 40 meters and with nine Merlin engines that push the second stage and the load above it outside the Earth’s atmosphere, and the second stage, which is about 20 meters high. It contains a single Merlin engine that is calibrated to operate in the space environment and propel the payload toward its intended orbit.

source: Watchman

