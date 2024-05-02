What to eat to lose weight for breakfast, lunch and dinner, in addition to rice

How an empty stomach diet works, why it is useful and what menu it includes. What to eat to lose weight quickly and stay in good shape.

Empty diet It is a diet that involves consuming simple, minimally processed foods without heavy seasonings. The term “white” refers to the fact that the foods consumed are generally free of dyes, spices, sauces, or other seasonings that can irritate or overburden the digestive system.

The empty stomach diet is often followed in case of gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastritis, acid reflux, or diarrhea, or after gastrointestinal surgery. The main purpose of the diet is to reduce gastrointestinal irritation and provide light, easy-to-digest foods.

Choosing these foods allows us to nourish ourselves without sacrificing flavor and taking in many nutrients. Hence, following a clean, healthy and light diet has positive effects on the body. It allows us to purify ourselves and ease the work of the intestines.

If you want to follow a voiding diet, there are several options you can consider for dinner.

Empty diet, what to eat

Grilled chicken breast with boiled vegetablesChicken breast is a lean source of protein, while boiled vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals. Steamed salmon with spinachSalmon is rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, while spinach is nutritious and low in calories.

soup: Make a light soup made with vegetables such as carrots, celery, zucchini, and tomatoes. You can use chicken or vegetable broth to flavor it. Tuna saladMix canned tuna with fresh vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Season with a little lemon juice and olive oil.

Scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoesEggs are a good source of protein, and you can add spinach and tomatoes to enhance the flavor and additional nutrients. Baked soles decorated with asparagus: The sole is a lean and delicate fish. You can bake it in the oven with a little lemon and serve it with steamed asparagus.

Then there is the inevitable white rice, best eaten for lunch. Breakfast includes milk with some toast or unsweetened jam. Snacks and meals can include fresh seasonal fruit or 30 grams of dried fruit.

Remember, the empty stomach diet focuses on light, minimally processed foods without heavy seasonings. Be sure to consult a health professional or dietitian for personalized guidance regarding your diet.