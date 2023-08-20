Rosemary, Everyone’s Secret Ally: Use It This Way and You’ll See Results | Little effort and a lot of return

An aromatic herb found in all homes, rosemary is valued not only for its scent and use in the kitchen, but also for all its beneficial properties.

There are many tricks to using rosemary and they are often passed down from generation to generation. However, there is still a very special use that is not known in spite of being perfect for the summer season.

with excessive heat and physical activity, or simple exposure to the sun, You get to sweat a lot Stains often remain impregnated on clothes for several washes. Sweat stains can be difficult to remove Without the use of specific products, but those who want to choose a natural solution can find it unexpectedly Essential help specifically from rosemary.

To take full advantage of the potential of this aromatic plant, just follow these simple instructions:

Gather and clean a few sprigs of rosemary;

Fill the tub with warm water.

I immerse twigs and leave to soak for 15-20 minutes ;

; Add clothing items Sweat stained in the water e Let them soak for an hour ;

Sweat stained in the water e ; Continue with traditional machine washing.

How to use rosemary at home

In addition to this uncommon method of washing clothes, rosemary can be used for many other helpful tricks both in the home and on the person. In fact, the plant has many benefitsFirst of all, rosemary can easily fight insects because it is a powerful natural insect repellent. To keep insects away from home Or from the kitchen it is enough to buy some rosemary plants or essential oil.

Alternatively, oil can be used for it Benefits of aromatherapy. According to a study, the pleasant scent of rosemary can help Improve mental clarity, focus and memory. In this case it is sufficient to have a good diffuser or an oil burner powered by an odorless candle to enjoy all its advantages.

As far as personal care is concerned, rosemary is very beneficial for both Hair and skin treatment. Rosemary infusion can be used Normal rinse For hair, it strengthens the follicles and stimulates hair growth, also if it is mixed with coconut oil or olive oil, it can be applied to the skin for Soothe irritability And make it smoother and softer.