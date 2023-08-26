August 26, 2023

Weather report. Rain and thundershowers will occur in the north. Even violent events of hail, storms, and winds « 3B Meteo

Noah French August 26, 2023
Italy weather report
Italy weather report

Updated at 15:00. A new temporary front in the northwest. After the first inspiration of the night, a new one again reached the Western Alps in the early morning. Thunderstorms and showers in Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont. The heavy storm reached the capital city of Turin and accumulated rain in a few tens of minutes. Almost 30 mm on Mount Turin. After a while, the storm moved towards Monferrato, Versailles and Novartis.

Update at 8 am. Night thunderstorms in the Western Alps. A first storm front has passed During the night between Friday and Saturday in the central-western Alps, Severe thunderstorms with localized hail and storms will occur in the Aosta Valley, northern Piedmont and northwestern Lombardy. There have been some Difficulties in the Aosta Valley in Valtournenche, For the second time in a few days, from 1.30 to 5.30, the road was forced to close.

To monitor the current rainfall, its intensity and evolution, access all available Italian radars, which we have collected in this special section >> Radar.

Curious: When it rains, is it better to use hot or cold air to de-ice the glass? Here is the answer >> here.

