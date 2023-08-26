August 27, 2023

5 French tourists reported. Severe damage

August 27, 2023

Sondrio, 26 August 2023 – They are in trouble He destroyed an ancient church At the center, for some time, is an important Restorative intervention And archaeological excavations should bring it fully to light.

In one area it happened in a high area ValtellinaWhere Five young men, all adults, from FranceTheir place of residence has been identified and reported by the barracks of the Carabinieri Forestali Valdidendro In the last few hours, they were surprised by vandalism after spending the night illegally near a religious building at the center of a regeneration operation coordinated by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage in agreement with the municipality and the National Park. Dello Stelvio has an ancient medieval church.

Severe damage to paintings It should be measured.

“The writings and drawings on the murals are a very serious thing – he declares. Franco ClarettiDirector of Stelvio National Park is very close to the ongoing work – and the destruction of cultural property in the park Encouraged recovery and assessment. I thank the Carabinieri Forestali of Valdidentro, which led to the immediate identification of those responsible for the timely intervention. Vandalism“.

