August 26, 2023

As Covid cases peak, two US states cancel face-to-face lessons – at the last hour

As Covid cases peak, two US states cancel face-to-face lessons – at the last hour

Noah French August 26, 2023

A few weeks into the new school year in the United States, an increase in respiratory viruses, including Covid, among students and staff has forced some school districts to cancel in-person classes.


Two Kentucky school districts said they were suspending normal activities, while in Texas, the Runge School District near San Antonio sent a letter to parents saying it would close Aug. 22 through Aug. 29 and cancel all extracurricular activities. Covid patients.


According to the latest report from Texas Health and Human Services, new virus cases in the state have risen 29% in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalizations has risen 10%, from 992 to 1,096. Nationwide, hospitalizations for Covid-19 have increased for the fifth consecutive week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).


In the week ending August 12, in particular, the number of hospitalizations increased from 10,370 to 12,612.

