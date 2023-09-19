Warm enough! The African summer is about to end, and now there is a DATE of a definite turning point!

Is the fall chill coming? Now there’s a date!

We are now entering the last ten days of September and despite this it still feels like July or August in some parts of Italy.

Hence, abnormal heat. On the horizon, however, we see a major shift in the general circulation; In short, there is a DATE for the end of this hot off-season.

In fact, in the last few hours, Autumn is already doing everything it can to conquer the Mediterranean basin, but it has to deal with a stubborn African high pressure that really does not want to retreat towards the latitudes more suitable for its origin. This is why Italy is essentially split in two, with the north and part of the center already reporting the first disturbances from the low transient Atlantic flow at the beginning of the week, while the south is still fully in the grip of high pressure. And in a full summer environment, heat values ​​will also peak 37/38°C Sicily, Puglia and the Ionian lie inland along the Lucanian coast. In short, we are talking about exceptional heat values ​​rather than climatic standards of climate.