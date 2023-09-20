September 20, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Travaglio to La7: “Had Lolobrigita not married Meloni’s sister, he would have done everything in life except minister”

Travaglio to La7: “Had Lolobrigita not married Meloni’s sister, he would have done everything in life except minister”

Noah French September 20, 2023 2 min read

“I’ve always thought that Georgia Meloney It was a standard policy to have some Great talents. You can’t go from zero to 26% in an election without material, money, institutions, television. I don’t agree with almost anything he says or what he thinks, but we’re not talking about a passing scumbag. however, It’s a bad situationwhy A true leader is seen by those around him“. So A On Tuesday (La7) Director An everyday occurrence Marco Travaglio He makes his point about Prime Minister Georgia Maloney, adding: “When the leader is afraid of being overshadowed by the people around him, he chooses the mediocre. If he doesn’t trust anyone, he takes relatives. Unfortunately that is what happened to Meloni and probably will A large banana peel In which she slips and it costs her dearly. As the voters give you a chance, you have to take advantage of the opportunities.

Travaglio continues: “Meloney doesn’t trust his alliesShe, an outsider, an underdog, etc. are yet to accept the idea of ​​her standing above their heads and commanding them. Its ruling class, the class of the brothers of Italy, is terribleIt is the result of the recycling of other parties and other failed centre-right experiences: from Berlusconism to the old Christian Democrats to the results of the Northern League to fragments of neo-fascism. Every time they open their mouths she makes the sign of the cross“.

See also  Next week, Hannibal again from Monday, but then everything changes; Trend »ILMETEO.it

And he focuses on the Prime Minister’s family circle: “Meloni has locked herself into this familiar-family suspense, throwing a party for her sister and brother-in-law. She told us that they were punished because of their surname. We haven’t heard from the sister yet, though We heard the sister-in-law speak, of course. Everyone can feel that Had Lolobrigida not married Meloni’s sister, he would have been a minister“.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Warm enough! The African summer is about to end, and now there is a DATE of a definite turning point!

September 20, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Pho’s Radio Roy reviews suspended no-vox doctor’s call

September 19, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Stopped trains and made several calls to the fire brigade

September 18, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Travaglio to La7: “Had Lolobrigita not married Meloni’s sister, he would have done everything in life except minister”

September 20, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

The ECB’s big gift to French and German banks. With the recent increase in interest rates, an additional 10 billion in interest

September 20, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Did you understand France? | Gramelini coffee

September 20, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Even the sun has an owner: the ridiculous story that spread around the world

September 20, 2023 Karen Hines