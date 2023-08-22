“Wannachee ignored for complaints of depleted uranium”, words of Marco Rizzo

Same thesis, opposite side. In the case of Gen Roberto VannacciThe man caught in a storm over his homophobic and sexist book, ‘Red’ Mark RizzoThe honorary leader of the Communist Party did not think differently from ‘black’. John Alemanno. The thesis is a conspiracy, according to which the general paid not so much for “personal opinions” in the book “The World Upside Down”, but for his past complaints about depleted uranium.

For some time now, the Secretary of Sovereignty and People’s Democracy has been the mouthpiece of a reactionary Left. Rizzo says: “I was not aware that General Vannacci had filed two complaints with the military prosecutor’s office and Rome’s ordinary prosecutor’s office, in which he denounced the serious and repeated failure to protect the health of the Italian contingent.” Note. And yet – he continues – the General becomes a public figure not for these condemnations, but for his personal opinions written in the book ‘The World Upside Down’. And he was fired immediately. Who knows if the dismissal was actually motivated by his personal reasons for the comments or something else Postilla: “Meditation”, writes Rizzo.

The question is, of course, rhetorical. Alemanno, for his part, presented the same dilemma in an interview Republic In it, in addition to defending the general, he did not rule out the candidacy of Vannachi in the list of his new far-right creature, considering next year’s European elections. Rome is believed to be a former mayor minister Guido CrocetoThe tainted words of Wannachie, who “offended one of the best military officers”, who – the thesis of the plot – had already been censured for having the courage to speak his mind about uranium depletion to a parliamentary commission.