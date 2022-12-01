Von der Leyen: “We will create a special tribunal for the crimes of Russia” – The World

December 1, 2022

Samson Paul December 1, 2022

“Russia must pay for its horrific crimes. We will work with the International Criminal Court and help create a specialized court to prosecute Russia’s crimes. With our partners, we will make sure that Russia pays for the devastation it has caused, with frozen oligarchic funds and the assets of its central bank.” This was announced by the President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a tweet on Twitter.

In the next few hours, the European executive will send member states a special proposal to allow Russia’s responsibilities to be judged by a court.

Russia must also pay for the havoc it has wreaked. estimated that i Damage to Ukraine is about 600 billion euros. Russia and the oligarch must compensate Ukraine and cover the costs of reconstruction, and we have the means to make Russia pay. We froze 300 billion euros from the reserves of the Russian Central Bank and froze 19 billion euros from the Russian oligarchs.


