Emmanuel MacronOn a visit to the United States, he said in an interview with the ABC that, in his opinion, “negotiating table with Vladimir Putin to put an end to the invasion of Ukraine, which he described as” a big mistake “, “is still possible.” But the French president stressed that “a just peace is not a peace that can be Imposing it on the Ukrainians” and that “a just peace is not a peace that neither side will accept in the medium or long term”.

Pope Francis says he wants to mediate in Ukraine but has recently “made un-Christian statements” about atrocities committed in particular by people of two Russian nationalities, Chechens and Buryats. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference. “The Vatican said that this will not happen again and that there may have been a misunderstanding, but this does not help increase the power of the papal state,” Lavrov added.

Cooperation with the West on European security cannot be resumed in the foreseeable future. Lavrov added, “If the West realizes that it is better to coexist on the basis of agreed principles, and when it understands this, then we will listen to what they offer.”

To resume diplomatic dialogue with the EU, Russia must understand “when reasonable people appear in European diplomacy.” Lavrov cited a statement by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in which he said, “The conflict must end with Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield.” “This speaks volumes about European diplomacy,” the Russian foreign minister added. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani “makes statements regarding ideas aimed at finding a solution” in Ukraine, “but I haven’t heard any concrete proposals.”

In an interview with a journalist, Lavrov said at a press conference – Tass reports – that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by providing weapons and training military personnel. He said that the United States and NATO “are directly involved not only in the supply of weapons, but also in the training of military personnel.”