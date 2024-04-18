April 18, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Vespa is in my DNA”. From Valceresio to Pontedera to tell the love story of the legendary scooter

“Vespa is in my DNA”. From Valceresio to Pontedera to tell the love story of the legendary scooter

Noah French April 18, 2024 2 min read

“Vespa is in my DNA”.
Lorenzo FranchiniA graphic designer and advertising decorator from Induno Olona, ​​he has been riding a Vespa for 43 years. And this weekend He talks about his love for the famous scooter – on a theatrical stage Italian in a special place: Vespa World Days “Arena” PantheraThe city of Pisan hosts the Piaggio factory and a dedicated museum.

Franchini will bring the Teatro era to the stage on Friday afternoon “Vespa's Endless Roads, Small Wheels to Go Far”In conversation with the musician Iacbo Crudelli and accompanied by two musicians.
A beautiful moment – among many that accompany the Vespa World Days – marks the return of this special story to Pontedera: the recital was already brought to the hall at the Piaggio Museum in October and received a pre-emptive “response”. Special public and inside The main theater of the city.

We don't know much about Vespa, we admit. So tell us: where does this story come from?
“In 1981 I bought my Vespa, Px. That was the means of raids, commuting to work, in those years, the first trips,” says Franchini. “Over time, I discovered that the journey is more beautiful than the destination. And 2005 was the peak from Buenos Aires to Tierra del Fuego: I made this event into a book and it was well received. The Vespa has been something I've been through my whole life.”

See also  Marinelli: “Great experience in America. We want to do well this season."

Based on that experience, Francini worked with Mototurismo magazine from 2009 to 2018, reporting on road tests and travel experiences of Vespa and scooters.

World Vespa Days

The performance-reading also draws from the book, which – with music by Roberta Briggi (bass) and Gabriel Andreotti (guitar) – retraces the path of many – including Franchini, who set out to discover villages on a Vespa around the world. , then browse the pages of the many authors who have made the Vespa a character in their novels, and the lives of artists whose works have been inspired by it.

A common collarette

But how many Vespas have you had or have?
“The first was Px, called Charlie. The name is taken from the book “Travels with Charlie” by Steinbeck. Then I have a Vespa Primavera from 1979, a PK from 1984, a HP from the nineties.”

400 kilometers on Vespa for “Vespa World Days” from Samara to Pontedera

Ma Why do we say Vespa is in Franchini's DNA?
Because we were shocked by the story she tells: “Years after buying my first dress, I discovered that I already had a Vespa at home, and in 1956 my father went to Paris with my mother. I thought I was an “accidental Vespa fan,” but maybe it's in my DNA.”


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Italy-Spain conflict on abortion, Meloni strongly nosed against the minister of Sánchez: “He does not know what he is talking about, avoids lessons”

April 18, 2024 Noah French
4 min read

What is Italy's role between America, Europe and the Global South? Rizzo's Version (AC)

April 17, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

US Moves Typhoon System Closer to China: What It Means and What Will Happen

April 17, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

“Vespa is in my DNA”. From Valceresio to Pontedera to tell the love story of the legendary scooter

April 18, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Istat, 46.6% of Italians are satisfied with their lives – last minute

April 18, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

They were mocked and beaten on the train

April 18, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Europe weather. Late in the cold, the polar vortex is affected by the stratiform trend of March «3B Meteo

April 18, 2024 Karen Hines