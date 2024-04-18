“Vespa is in my DNA”. From Valceresio to Pontedera to tell the love story of the legendary scooter

“Vespa is in my DNA”.

Lorenzo FranchiniA graphic designer and advertising decorator from Induno Olona, ​​he has been riding a Vespa for 43 years. And this weekend He talks about his love for the famous scooter – on a theatrical stage Italian in a special place: Vespa World Days “Arena” PantheraThe city of Pisan hosts the Piaggio factory and a dedicated museum.

Franchini will bring the Teatro era to the stage on Friday afternoon “Vespa's Endless Roads, Small Wheels to Go Far”In conversation with the musician Iacbo Crudelli and accompanied by two musicians.

A beautiful moment – among many that accompany the Vespa World Days – marks the return of this special story to Pontedera: the recital was already brought to the hall at the Piaggio Museum in October and received a pre-emptive “response”. Special public and inside The main theater of the city.

We don't know much about Vespa, we admit. So tell us: where does this story come from?

“In 1981 I bought my Vespa, Px. That was the means of raids, commuting to work, in those years, the first trips,” says Franchini. “Over time, I discovered that the journey is more beautiful than the destination. And 2005 was the peak from Buenos Aires to Tierra del Fuego: I made this event into a book and it was well received. The Vespa has been something I've been through my whole life.”

Based on that experience, Francini worked with Mototurismo magazine from 2009 to 2018, reporting on road tests and travel experiences of Vespa and scooters.

The performance-reading also draws from the book, which – with music by Roberta Briggi (bass) and Gabriel Andreotti (guitar) – retraces the path of many – including Franchini, who set out to discover villages on a Vespa around the world. , then browse the pages of the many authors who have made the Vespa a character in their novels, and the lives of artists whose works have been inspired by it.

But how many Vespas have you had or have?

“The first was Px, called Charlie. The name is taken from the book “Travels with Charlie” by Steinbeck. Then I have a Vespa Primavera from 1979, a PK from 1984, a HP from the nineties.”

400 kilometers on Vespa for “Vespa World Days” from Samara to Pontedera

Ma Why do we say Vespa is in Franchini's DNA?

Because we were shocked by the story she tells: “Years after buying my first dress, I discovered that I already had a Vespa at home, and in 1956 my father went to Paris with my mother. I thought I was an “accidental Vespa fan,” but maybe it's in my DNA.”



