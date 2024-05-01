Supermarkets and shops are opening their doors in Rome today, May 1

It will be a day of celebration – especially for the workers – but someone will open anyway. Despite a strike called by some trade unions demanding the ability to spend May 1 at home with loved ones, many shops and supermarkets will open their doors today.

Hours and openings May 1

At the Euroma2 shopping centre, where the staff protest against the “always open” logic began, opening hours are 10am-9pm for the shops and until 10pm for the dining area on the top floor. However, the hypermarket is closed: shopping yes, but not last minute shopping for a barbecue with friends.

“I work as a sales assistant out of passion, but I am not a slave: let me stay at home at least on May 1.” Message from a Euroma2 employee Signed letter

April 29, 2024

Shops will be open in the outdoor gallery of Da Vinci Shopping Park in Fiumicino. But times will be different. For example, the Decatlhon store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Leroy Merlin will open half an hour earlier, and Conad supermarket will open from 8.30am. The pharmacy will also be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other stores will be open from 10am, closing at 9pm, and The Wow Side, the former Parco Leonardo, will also be open. But inside, the IKEA store remains closed. Maximo Shopping Center will be open: from 10am to 9pm, shops, except Primark, from 9am to 10pm, restaurants from 10am to 11pm, PAM Supermarket from 8am to 10pm, shops in the center Shopping Porta di Roma is closed, so it remains but the cinema is open. The shutters at RomaEst have also been lowered.

Among the supermarkets, with the exception of Conad in Parco da Vinci, some BAM Panorama outlets remain open (such as the one in Buvalota, from 8am to 9pm, as well as the Maximo store) and the Lidl store. Closed shutters for Esselunga, Coop and Ipercoop.