Italy-Spain conflict on abortion, Meloni strongly nosed against the minister of Sánchez: “He does not know what he is talking about, avoids lessons”

An echo of the Fratelli d'Italia revision of the Pnrr decree to involve pro-life movements in consultation centers up to Madrid. From where Spain's Equality Minister commented: “To allow organized harassment against women who want to terminate a pregnancy is to weaken the right recognized by law. This is the strategy of the extreme right: to threaten rights upside down, to stop equality between women and men.” Arriving in Rome, Ana Redondo's comments on social media alarmed the Italian government. “I have often heard Foreign Ministers talk about Italian affairs without knowing the facts. In general, when you are ignorant on a topic, you at least have the good manners not to lecture,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded from Brussels, where the European Council is taking place. The Prime Minister's voice was joined shortly thereafter by Family Minister Eugenia Rossella. “Representatives of other countries have their The opinions are based on reading the texts, but not on the propaganda of the Italian left who claim to be the champions of the 194 law, but do not know its content or pretend not to know it. It opposes an amendment that would do nothing more than verbatim reproduce an article of the abortion law that has been in place for 46 years.”

Rosella essentially asserts that the majority supported the amendment after it was introduced, not intending to undermine 194, which protects the right to abortion, but rather to enforce it. The amendment was fiercely contested by the opposition, which today tried to replace the text with a 5-star motion amendment in the chamber. “Ideologically”, the five-star proposal envisages banning intervention in clinics “who try to deny the protection based on the services that the clinics must guarantee to initiate the procedure related to the termination of pregnancy”.

