Venice Film Festival 2023, Pierfrancesco Favino and family: photos and stories from the first red carpet

According to tradition, the cast arrived last and first to move the red carpet, and there were other colleagues, directors, influencers, and influencers. Policy. In fact, both Matteo Salvini, accompanied by his girlfriend Francesca Verdini, and Matteo Renzi, together with his wife, Agnesi Landini, landed on the Lido.

And then director Liliana Cavani received the Golden Lion tonight. «I am the first woman to receive this awardI find this not entirely fair. There are screenwriters and directors who work like men: “We’re giving them the chance to see them,” he said from the stage.

The homage was made by godmother Caterina Moreno, who hid her feelings well, thanks also to the red dress. He greeted him in the hall Talented women and men who give Non-delegable contribution to algorithms». A clear reference to Hollywood’s strike also against artificial intelligence.

Show more

It’s an unusual print, and you can’t turn a blind eye to it. From the (low) temperature, to the evening rain, to the unforgivable absences. But Venice 2023 is still very much alive and we’re only at the beginning.

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images Pierfrancesco Favino

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Cristina Marino

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Silvia D’Amico

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images Venice, Italy – August 30: Anna Versetti

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Martin McDonagh

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images Gabriel Mainetti and Alice Vicario

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Cecilia Bertuzzi

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Giulia Rosemarini and Festival President Alberto Barbera

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images Venice, Italy – August 30: Paola Turani

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images VENICE, ITALY – 30 AUGUST: Matteo Renzi and Agnesi Landini

Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Tony Garn

Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Venice, Italy – August 30: Alice Diop

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Venice, Italy – August 30: Maria Carla Boscono

Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Bianca Brandolini Dada

Ernesto Rossio / Getty Images Jane Campion