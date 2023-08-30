August 31, 2023

Venice Film Festival 2023, Pierfrancesco Favino and family: photos and stories from the first red carpet

Lorelei Reese August 31, 2023 2 min read

According to tradition, the cast arrived last and first to move the red carpet, and there were other colleagues, directors, influencers, and influencers. Policy. In fact, both Matteo Salvini, accompanied by his girlfriend Francesca Verdini, and Matteo Renzi, together with his wife, Agnesi Landini, landed on the Lido.

And then director Liliana Cavani received the Golden Lion tonight. «I am the first woman to receive this awardI find this not entirely fair. There are screenwriters and directors who work like men: “We’re giving them the chance to see them,” he said from the stage.

The homage was made by godmother Caterina Moreno, who hid her feelings well, thanks also to the red dress. He greeted him in the hall Talented women and men who give Non-delegable contribution to algorithms». A clear reference to Hollywood’s strike also against artificial intelligence.

It’s an unusual print, and you can’t turn a blind eye to it. From the (low) temperature, to the evening rain, to the unforgivable absences. But Venice 2023 is still very much alive and we’re only at the beginning.

