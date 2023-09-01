Vannachi confronts Crosetto. Minister: “If he is a true soldier, he will understand that I was more than him.”

Defense Minister Guido Croceto confirmed General Roberto Vannacci’s request for “personal reasons” and said “I will tell him what I think” after the minister asked for disciplinary action over the contents of the book. The world turned upside down” has sparked a fierce controversy. Vannacci’s request to ask the minister spares the soldier from having to speak to the army line in full. The defense minister, who is scheduled to participate in a marathon of digital events called DigiOn in Puglia from Bisqueglie, declined to comment. Case: “I’m not talking about the security staff. I have plenty.” A little later, Crocetto confirmed that he had received Vannacci’s request: “I will receive him and tell him what I think of this story”. He later added: “If he was a real soldier, he understood that the minister was the one who acted as a soldier.”

The Vannachie case

Wannachie’s name became national news for the controversial comments in his book, which topped the late summer reading charts. On August 15, the armed forces general faced a wave of backlash over the book’s criticism from the Lgbtqi+ community, climate activists and feminist organisations. As the controversy erupted, the General Staff decided to suspend him from his post, while Crocetto announced a disciplinary investigation: “In consultation with the military leaders, I asked for internal clarity, and then I acted with three prongs. To protect the general, the armed forces, the constitution and republican values. At the same time , candidacy offers for Wannachi came from various dignitaries in the League, whom he thanked, opening up the possibility of a foray into politics.

