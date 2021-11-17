USA: North America – Ellen DeGeneres’ Megan Markle is a wonderful guest

(ANSA) – New York, November 17 – Megan Markle is a wonderful guest in Ellen DeGeneres’ living room. This is the first appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show for the Duchess of Sussex. Among other things, Megan talked about her past as an actress and the interview will air on November 18th.



“You said – DeGeneres, turned to Markle – your morning talk show was about 10 years ago, but you come here often to audition”.



“Of course – Megan replied – I usually stopped at Gate 3, and then I hurried. The security guards always greeted me. It was so different to get in the car today.” Megan recalled driving an old Ford Explorer Sport that had to go out through an unopened door and trunk on the driver’s side.



The New York Post writes that Meghan and Harry will not be going to the UK for the Christmas holidays, even though Buckingham Palace has sent them an invitation. This is Queen Elizabeth’s first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip, who died last April. (Handle).

