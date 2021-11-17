Which Extension Method for Curly Hair?

If you’ve considered getting hair extensions, there’s a good chance that you’ll find a wide variety of different options available to you. With so many different brands, styles and methods of application, it can often be quite a challenge to find the right ones if you don’t know what to look for, especially if your hair is curly.

Fortunately, if you’re in need of a little help, we’re here to give you a hand in making a decision that will work out for you.

What are the best types of extensions for curly hair?

Clip-in extensions

For the most part, finding extensions specifically suited to curly hair is the best way to find the right ones for your unique needs. While everyone is different, many people will find that curly clip-in hair extensions can be an excellent choice; just slip a hairpiece into your hair and you’re good to go. You could of course buy a straight extension and curl it yourself, but be aware of care guidelines and heat resistance before going in with your styling tongs (human hair can be your best bet if this is the case).

Sew-in extensions

If you’re looking for a more long-term solution, you might be more interested in using sew-in extensions. While it might take an expert’s help to install them properly, there are several benefits that come with this particular kind of extension, like minimal damage to your natural hair for example. Aside from overall looking good, they’re generally just a great option for people with curly or coarse hair and might be worth checking out.

Consider the right size for your needs

Of course, size is another crucial factor that you’ll need to think about. Fortunately, there’s plenty of options out there.

