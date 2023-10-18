USA GP 2023: GP number 75 in States history

Not truly American until the advent of Formula 1 Liberty Media , which is recent history. However, despite F1 being born and raised with a purely European axis, America is one of the countries that has hosted the most rounds of the world championship, which is a sign of how it was. In the states Always a goal of the four-wheeled circus, it has tried many times to conquer the Stars and Stripes territory. What Liberty Media has achieved is essentially the long pursuit of the American people.

It might actually come as a surprise, but the US is the fourth country to boast the most GPs on its soil so far, and will become the second in a span of two years. In fact, no matter which category you count, America lags behind in races held within its borders. Italy (105), Germany (79) and Great Britain (78). The 2023 US GP in Austin will be the 75th race in history to actually be staged on American soil, and the return to Las Vegas will make it 76 by the end of the year. So, at the rate of three races a year in the near future (Miami, Austin and Las Vegas), the USA will soon overtake Germany and Great Britain for 2nd place in organized GPs.

Rankings: Italy dominates, with the US a close second

This ranking, as mentioned, includes all races held on its territory, regardless of the name of the GB. To give a practical example, Italy has hosted 105 matches on its soil: we have 74 editions. Italian GP (including 73 at Monza, one at Imola in 1980), then A GP Pescara (In 1957, in an edition that made history: with its 25,597 kilometers, the Tour of Pescara was the longest ever to hold a stage valid for the World Championship), 26 editions San Marino GP (all in Imola, 1981 to 2006), 3 editions GP Emilia-Romagna (all in Imola, from 2020 to 2022) and one edition Tuscan GPOne in Mugello in 2020.

Germany is second with 79 organized matches: 64 valid GP Germany (37 times at Hockenheim, 26 at Nürburgring, 1 at Aus Circuit), 12 as European GP (All at the Nürburgring: once in 1984, in a two-year period from 1995-1996, then on nine consecutive occasions from 1999 to 2007), 2 GP Luxembourg (In both cases at the Nürburgring during the 1997-1998 biennium: the host nation of Luxembourg, however, having no facilities on its territory, “rented” the Nürburgring) and one GB EiffelIt’s also at the Nürburgring in 2020.

On the other hand, Great Britain is third with 78 races. For valid 74 editions British GP (57 held at Silverstone, 12 at Brands Hatch and 5 at Aintree), arranged with three races European GP (2 at Brands Hatch in 1983 and 1985, one at Donington in 1993) and 70th Anniversary G.PThe race took place at Silverstone in 2020.

USA, as mentioned, is currently chasing with 74, and will add both Austin and Las Vegas this season. 11 editions plus Indianapolis 500Part of the F1 calendar from 1950 to 1960, 43 were recorded. United States GPi, 8 species are valid GB United States West8 more likes US GP EastThen 2 versions GP Las Vegas and 2 other versions GB Miami. Despite various official names, the United States has always been part of the calendar, continuing from 1950 to 1991, then again from 2000 to 2007 and finally from 2012 to the present day. With three races already scheduled for the immediate future, the USA will tie Germany and Great Britain in 2024 (which would eventually leave Germany, Great Britain and the USA in first place with 79 organized GPs) and then move into 2nd place alone. 2025. In short, a long and updated story is ready to take the stage in this 75th GP on American soil: let’s relive this story together.

