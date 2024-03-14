TikTok Ban in US: What Happens Now?

Today, Wednesday 13 March, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation that would pave the way for banning the use of TikTok in the US: ByteDance, the Chinese company that controls it, has six months to sell. Site for Western capitals. Known as Douyin in China over the years, the app — which was created in 2016 and then merged with the already-launched Musical.ly in 2017 — has grown in popularity and reached total. More than a billion active users every monthThe US leads the way in the number of users (in March last year, TikTok is celebrated 150 million users per month). Almost from its inception, the China-owned brand has had to deal Western doubts about the security of data processing users and its links with the Beijing government. As Massimo Gaggi writes, when Facebook thought “it was out of sight of Washington politicians, Joe Biden is using it for his election campaign, and now Donald Trump isn't mad at Facebook,” it found itself out. The presidency is the center of political debate. Until today's vote. The company, through the words of a spokesperson, commented as follows: «The process was conducted in secret and the bill was presented for one reason: to ban TikTok. We hope the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and understand the impact on the economy, the 7 million small businesses and the 170 million Americans who use our platform.”