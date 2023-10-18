October 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Donald Trump closes doors to Gaza refugees: “If I’m elected president, there will be an ‘ideological screening’ for all immigrants”

Donald Trump closes doors to Gaza refugees: “If I’m elected president, there will be an ‘ideological screening’ for all immigrants”

Noah French October 18, 2023 2 min read

If he is re-elected president, Donald Trump will order “ideological screening” of all immigrants seeking to enter the United States. The former White House resident, now running in the Republican primary for the 2024 elections, made the announcement during a rally in Iowa. Here’s what the US website says Axios, Trump promised his supporters that he would ban refugees from the Gaza Strip from entering the United States. On an operational level, the former US president’s intention is to immediately begin “ideological screening” of all immigrants seeking asylum in the United States, barring entry to anyone who sympathizes with Hamas or other extremist groups.

Trump’s proposal, which appears to rest on dubious legal foundations, marks a return to the anti-immigration rhetoric that helped him win the nomination and enter the White House in 2016. One of the most controversial actions of his presidency was indeed Muslim Ban, an executive order — later rescinded by his successor, Joe Biden — that denied entry to the United States to citizens of various Muslim-majority countries. Second AxiosTrump’s statement on Palestinian refugees will have more purpose than stirring up the Republican base, as the Biden administration has yet to announce its intention to welcome Gazans fleeing Gaza.

Photo credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich | Former President Donald Trump during a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida (October 11, 2023).

read more:

See also  Restaurants say, "Yellow Zone only charges 4 people at the table"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The next day we continue to remove the water

October 17, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

US ban on Donald Trump He can’t attack witnesses and prosecutors: “a mini-gag to protect the integrity of the trial”

October 17, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

F1, 2023 United States live on GB TV: times and programming

October 16, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Donald Trump closes doors to Gaza refugees: “If I’m elected president, there will be an ‘ideological screening’ for all immigrants”

October 18, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Amazon, all tips to avoid scams when shopping online

October 18, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Varese on Heidi leaving the field: “I want to leave”

October 18, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From Japan photosynthetic panels that produce methane from the sun

October 18, 2023 Karen Hines