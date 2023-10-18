Donald Trump closes doors to Gaza refugees: “If I’m elected president, there will be an ‘ideological screening’ for all immigrants”

If he is re-elected president, Donald Trump will order “ideological screening” of all immigrants seeking to enter the United States. The former White House resident, now running in the Republican primary for the 2024 elections, made the announcement during a rally in Iowa. Here’s what the US website says Axios, Trump promised his supporters that he would ban refugees from the Gaza Strip from entering the United States. On an operational level, the former US president’s intention is to immediately begin “ideological screening” of all immigrants seeking asylum in the United States, barring entry to anyone who sympathizes with Hamas or other extremist groups.

Trump’s proposal, which appears to rest on dubious legal foundations, marks a return to the anti-immigration rhetoric that helped him win the nomination and enter the White House in 2016. One of the most controversial actions of his presidency was indeed Muslim Ban, an executive order — later rescinded by his successor, Joe Biden — that denied entry to the United States to citizens of various Muslim-majority countries. Second AxiosTrump’s statement on Palestinian refugees will have more purpose than stirring up the Republican base, as the Biden administration has yet to announce its intention to welcome Gazans fleeing Gaza.

Photo credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich | Former President Donald Trump during a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida (October 11, 2023).

