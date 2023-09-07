US Open: Alaccars devours Zverev in 3 sets

The semi-finals schedule is complete. After Novak Djokovic, Ben Shilton and Daniil Medvedev too World number one Carlos Alcaraz reached the “final square” of the US Open, clearly defeating German Alexander Zverev with a score of 63 62 64 in two hours and 30 minutes, Who knocked out Janik Sinner in the previous round in five sets.

“I always feel very comfortable – Alcaraz said at the end of the game – to play in this stadium here in New York. I give my best in tennis and I’m very proud of that. Last year’s tournament was even more challenging as she needed five sets to beat Sinner and then Tiafoe in the semifinals. This year I only played one match in four sets. I feel good physically and I’m ready to put up a great fight against Medvedev in the semi-finals.”

And although Zverev tried, from the baseline, to use the same attacking power as the Spaniard, Alcaraz’s versatility, pace and athleticism outshone German tennis’s always predictable style. The world number one was flawless, and his 28 points on 35 serves and shots stood out for his handling of the match mixed with his large amount of short balls that destabilized Zverev’s entire game. Unable to think of the five break points he had and missed. On the other hand, Alcaraz scored all four opportunities to break the serve that he had with his racket, and ended the match with a score of minus four between the winners (29) and the free (34), compared to minus 13 for Zverev (22 versus 35).



Alcaraz saved two break points in the seventh game of the first set (the most important in the entire match), Then one in the second game of the second set and the last two in the fourth game of the second group. Instead, a tense Zverev gave up in the eighth game of the first set (5-3), in the third game of the second (2-1), in the seventh game of the second set (5-2), and finally in the second game of the second. (5-2). The ninth game of the third set (5-4) and the points were very hot.

With today’s victory, Alcaraz’s tally in the last 4 Grand Slam tournaments (he missed the Australian Open this year) is 24 matches, in which he won and one defeat (in the semi-finals at Roland Garros).

Friday’s match against Medvedev will be the 50th Grand Slam of his career with Alcaraz. By defeating the Russian, Alcaraz will equal the record set by McEnroe, who is currently the only Grand Slam champion to have won 42 of his first 50 Grand Slam matches.. Alcaraz 41-8, Becker, Borg, Connors and Wilander stopped at 41-9, Nadal at 40-10. There are 3 precedents between Alcaraz and Medvedev: the second round of Wimbledon 2021 won by Medvedev with a score of 64 61 62, the final of Indian Wells 2023 won by the Spaniard with a score of 63 62 and the semi-final of Wimbledon won by Alcaraz with a score of 63 63 63. .