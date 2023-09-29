Tennis: Lindsay Davenport will captain the US at the Billie Jean King Cup starting in 2024

Lindsay Davenport will be the new captain for the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup Starting next year. The former world number one and winner of three Grand Slam titles will replace the place currently occupied by Cathy Rinaldi, who will lead the American national team to the finals in Seville next November.

The US Federation chose the player who was an absolute legend for tennis stars and stars. Davenport has won the competition then called the Fed Cup three times, and has a truly exceptional record in this tournament, winning 26 times in 29 singles matches and 7 times in 7 doubles.

These were his first words after receiving the mission: “Playing in the Billie Jean King Cup and then the Fed Cup has been a priority for me throughout my professional career. I have always been very proud to represent my country and I am excited to do so now in a different roleDavenport said.Joining this prestigious list of US captains is a great honor, and I couldn’t hope to hold this position at a better time than now: we have exceptional players, of incredible quality: we can do great things.And the”.

USTA President Brian Heinlein also commented on Davenport’s selection as the new captain: “Lindsay has been the epitome of a champion throughout her career, and few players have had as much success playing for their country as she has.“.

