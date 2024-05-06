The US will soon have “several” Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMs) in its stockpile, at least according to the US supply chief, allowing Washington DC to deliver critical long-range weapons to Ukraine without compromising US weapons. This was revealed by Wewsweek, which reports how a “significant number” of Atacms missiles were ordered several years ago and “now it can intervene in a timely manner and support Ukraine without affecting our supplies,” said Doug Bush, the deputy secretary of defense. UN As Moscow entrenches itself in eastern Ukraine and slowly advances eastward, the Pentagon has expressed concern about the dwindling US stockpile of ground-launched missiles that Kiev desperately needs to repel Russian attacks. Kiex launched its Atacms in October 2023, using the cluster missile variant to attack two Russian military bases in Ukraine and damage several helicopters. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last month that President Biden had secretly authorized the launch of a “significant number of ATCMs” in Ukraine in early February.

Russian glide bombs over Kharkiv, 1.5 tons of explosives: this is how FAB-1500s work

Washington has quietly sent long-range versions of the ATACMS used to attack Crimea to Ukraine in mid-April, a US official said, Reuters reported on Saturday. In mid-February, it was reported that the United States supported sending long-range Atacms to Kiev to carry out strikes on the Crimean peninsula, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014. They were part of a $300 million aid package announced in mid-March. Sullivan said it has already arrived in Ukraine for use within the country’s borders. “We have already sent some and now that we have more power and money we will send others,” he added. US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said during a press conference last month that the US had not publicly announced the delivery of the ATACs because of a Ukrainian request for “operational security”. “Until recently, as we have said on several occasions, these Atacms have not been able to be delivered due to production issues,” Sullivan told the media on April 24.

The Biden administration has been working “behind the scenes” to allay these concerns, Sullivan told reporters, adding that “we now have a significant number of Atacms rolling off the production line and in the US stockpile.” Attacks provide Kiev’s troops with the firepower needed to attack high-value Russian assets behind the front lines. They bolster Ukraine’s long-range capabilities with long-range weapons such as the British Storm Shadow and French Scalp air-launched cruise missiles.

