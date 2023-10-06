October 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

US, Media: Trump Reveals Submarine Secrets to Client – Breaking News

US, Media: Trump Reveals Submarine Secrets to Client – Breaking News

Noah French October 6, 2023 1 min read

A few months after leaving the White House, former US President Donald Trump revealed classified information related to US nuclear submarines to a client of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida: an Australian billionaire shared the information with at least 45 people. Six journalists, 11 of his staff, including 10 Australian executives and three former Australian prime ministers. ABC News reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter, which was reported to special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Mar-a-Lago’s classified documents.


Attorneys and FBI agents have questioned Australian President Anthony Pratt, who runs US-based Pratt Industries, one of the world’s largest packaging companies, at least twice this year. According to ABC News, Pratt has told him how to talk to Trump. met at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021 — he brought up the U.S. submarine fleet, which the two had previously discussed. At one point he said he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the US. An excited Trump — leaning toward Brad as if he wanted to be discreet — told him two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the precise number of nuclear weapons they usually carry and how close they can get to a Russian submarine. detected.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA

See also  "We evaluate buffers for arrivals from China"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Ryder Cup shed burns

October 5, 2023 Noah French
4 min read

New in the US: By train between Orlando and Miami with Brightline

October 5, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Donald Trump is no longer among the 400 richest people in America, Michael Jordan enters: Forbes ranks who (and with what wealth)

October 5, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

US, Media: Trump Reveals Submarine Secrets to Client – Breaking News

October 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Double date with the premiere of NCIS and NCIS Hawaii

October 6, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather: This is the time when autumn will come in all its intensity

October 6, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Prime Video reveals an unreleased clip from the heist series Everybody Loves Diamonds

October 6, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt