US, Media: Trump Reveals Submarine Secrets to Client – Breaking News

A few months after leaving the White House, former US President Donald Trump revealed classified information related to US nuclear submarines to a client of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida: an Australian billionaire shared the information with at least 45 people. Six journalists, 11 of his staff, including 10 Australian executives and three former Australian prime ministers. ABC News reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter, which was reported to special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Mar-a-Lago’s classified documents.





Attorneys and FBI agents have questioned Australian President Anthony Pratt, who runs US-based Pratt Industries, one of the world’s largest packaging companies, at least twice this year. According to ABC News, Pratt has told him how to talk to Trump. met at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021 — he brought up the U.S. submarine fleet, which the two had previously discussed. At one point he said he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the US. An excited Trump — leaning toward Brad as if he wanted to be discreet — told him two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the precise number of nuclear weapons they usually carry and how close they can get to a Russian submarine. detected.



