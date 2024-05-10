Giovanni Totti did not answer before the trial judge. Lawyer: ‘We will ask to cancel house arrest’ – News

Governor of Liguria Giovanni Totti, allegedly exercised his right not to answer at the hearing before the trial judge. Totti is assisted by lawyer Stefano Savi. “We request you to appear for the interview next week. We are currently going through all the papers,” the lawyer added. “Then – we will ask for the abolition of house arrest,” he concluded.

The seizure of 120 thousand Euros paid by Eselunga has also been requested.



Among the money requested by the preventive seizure are 120 thousand euros paid by Esselunga for advertising in the Terrazza Colombo in Genoa as part of the investigation that led to the house arrest of Liguria’s President Giovanni Totti. According to investigators, this was “illegal financing” of the Doti list in exchange for lifting the ban on two cases pending in the region. In this case, in addition to the governor, his chief of staff Matteo Cozzani and the board of directors of the company Francesco Moncada are under investigation.

Piana to Democrats: ‘Chosen by Attorney General’s Office, Not Me’



“I remind the Democratic Party that the choice is not mine, but made by the Genoa prosecutor’s office. I recommend going beyond the classic election campaign slogan, already heard. But I do not invite the opposition parties to cooperate with us. Because if they did, given our best results, it would increase consensus, And I don’t want to give you this advice.” Thus the interim president of the Liguria region, Alessandro Piana, responded with a note to the Ligurian secretary of the Democratic Party, David Nadal, according to which Piana could not lead Liguria.

