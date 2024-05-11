The reason is beyond belief

Fiorentina – Naples still in the storm: the postponement request arrives from President De Laurentiis.

The Napoli team, led by Francesco Calzona, is preparing to end the season, trying to save face by qualifying for next season Conference League. The Azzurri currently occupies eighth place in the Italian League, directly in the European region. The main obstacle is Viola herself Vincenzo Italiano: The Tuscan team is in ninth place, -1 behind Napoli and has a game to recover.

Therefore, winning this match, so far, will condemn Napoli to remain outside European competitions after fifteen years. A dramatic but avoidable failure thanks to a historic result from Fiorentina. Another opportunity for the Neapolitans will be to qualify as well From the ninth in the conference.

If Fiorentina wins the final over Olympiacos in the aforementioned competition, it will qualify European League He will give the European pass to the Azzurri. The match on 17 May against Fiorentina could be a crucial turning point in Napoli’s season: a reason to understand a football year to forget.

Based on reports “Republic”but, The Italian club had submitted a request to postpone the match for a reason that left everyone speechless.

Napoli requests postponement and the reason is linked to myths!

It will certainly be very difficult days for Fiorentina: the Viola will have to retake the match against Atalanta only at the end of the tournament, on June 2 at 6 pm, and the reason is linked to the European commitments of both teams: Conference League Final Florentine vs. Olympiacos And the final chapter of the European League In which the gods of Gian Piero Gasperini will appear against Bayer Leverkusen.

Napoli, despite the schedule that seems discouraging for the opponent, would have submitted a postponement request regarding the scheduled match. Friday 17 May8.45pm at Artemio Franchi. The reason will be related to superstition: The club would have asked to play 90 minutes the next day.

The match against Fiorentina has always sealed the fate of the Neapolitans and this year too, after failing to win the Scudetto in 2018, the Champions League illusion in 2021 will once again be able to play an essential role for Napoli’s future in Europe, looking ahead to next season. The result can also matter the same Vincenzo Italiano Which will bid farewell to the Tuscan capital at the end of the season and which remains in its orbit around Naples.