The Ryder Cup shed burns

A massive fire broke out at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia, where a shed set up for the Ryder Cup was engulfed in flames. A thick column of black smoke was clearly visible from kilometers away. A request for intervention was made today at 5.10 pm in the area where the international golf tournament was held till last Sunday. The 120 square meter building caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames.

Three teams of firefighters intervened at the site (two tankers, a ladder truck and a TASS unit), 118 ambulances, civil defense volunteers and the state police. The fire is still ongoing at the time of writing.

Ryder Cup to Marco Simone

620 million visitors in more than 190 countries, 270 thousand visitors in the city, 100 thousand visits in 3 days in Metro B, the Ryder Cup took place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in the municipality of Northeast Province. Capital. Major golf champions from America and Europe competed in the international tournament. The Europeans succeeded in this Roman version. Residents of the northeastern quadrant of the capital will also benefit: the municipality of Guidonia Montecelio, Fonte Nuova and IV Tiburtino – like Tiburtina – has been expected by the population for decades by building roads and roundabouts.