Update 1.1.0 is already available, here are the changes – Nerd4.life

Prior to its debut in the Store, Nintendo released todayUpdate 1.1.0 From Xenoblade Chronicles 3Which, for all intents and purposes, we can consider is day one of the highly anticipated new JRPG from Monolith Soft for Switch.

As reported by NintendoEverything, this is essentially a small update, which allows items included in the Expansion Pass to be redeemed at launch and fixes some unspecified issues to “ensure your gaming experience”. Specifically, these are the changes that were made (translated from the official notes in Japanese):

Added the ability to receive items distributed using the expansion card. After downloading the Expansion Pass, an “Expansion Pass” option will be added to the main menu, allowing you to receive distributed items.

The main menu can now be opened by pressing the X button during gameplay.

Several issues have been addressed to ensure a more comfortable gaming experience.

We remind you that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch from tomorrow, Friday 29 July 2022. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our review of the new giant monolith soft JRPG.