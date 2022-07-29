Google Play Store is full of viruses: Here is the list of apps to delete immediately

Once again, we are here to show you a list of apps that seem “normal”, but actually contain viruses that are really bad for our devices.

The offending place is Google Play Store, Again, although their control systems are very strict, they have been “strung” by these programs that take advantage of the echo obtained thanks to the Big G online store to be able to spread to as many devices as possible. she was Doctor who which highlighted applications containing malicious code, specifically a file trojan adware With the aim of stealing personal information and causing as much damage as possible. Altogether, in the month of June alone, they came to light Nearly 30 ad trojans from the Android.HiddenAds family, For total total downloads touching i 10 million dollars, To be exactly 9,890,000, really unbelievable numbers. These trojans are embedded in many applications including image editing program, But also call apps, wallpapers, virtual keyboards, and useful system tools.

APP WITH VIRUSES ON THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE: HERE IS THE FULL LIST

Here are the apps With malware you need to delete:

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor – Design Designer (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo Editor and Exif (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)

Photo Editor – Filter Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo filters and effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Photo Editor: Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo Editor: Cut and Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Emoji keyboard: stickers and GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Neon Keyboard Theme (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Deluxe Shipping (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Call Skins – Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

InCall: Contact background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

MyCall – Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Caller theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller subject (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

4k wallpapers auto changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Stock wallpapers and backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

Notes – Reminders & Lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

To display ads for some apps require permission Show windows on other apps, while others ask to be added to the battery saver exclusion list. All the tricks to increase their level of danger, moreover, make it difficult for users to identify Trojans, the same Hide their icons From the list of installed apps in the Home screen menu, or replace it with a less visible one. Doctor Who immediately reported the situation to Google, which took steps to remove the apps in question though Some of them will remain online. In case you have any of the above-mentioned software on your mobile phone, we advise you to remove it as soon as possible.

🔴 Source: Tuttoandroid.it