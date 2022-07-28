Fenyx Rising between August 2022 games, to leak – Nerd4.life

July 28, 2022

According to Lumia Updates Report, among the upcoming new games Xbox Game Pass to me August 2022 For subscribers of the Microsoft service there will also be Soaring Phoenix Immortalsthe popular Ubisoft open world inspired in many ways by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

For starters, Lumia Updates is a Twitter account that closely monitors all changes in the Microsoft Store database and in the past this has been “just fine” more than a tip. For example, it recently revealed the release date of FIFA 23 earlier.

By analyzing the latest changes made to the store’s backend, evidence has been found indicating the appearance of Immortals Fenyx Rising on Xbox Game Pass which is represented by the wording “PCI Eternity“.

That alone doesn’t seem like hard evidence, but Lumia Updates reports that identical scripts appeared in the past before Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and For Honor arrived in the service’s catalog. So there’s a good chance that the same goes for Immortals Fenyx Rising.

We’re still talking mindless, so take it that way. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as Microsoft will announce the games that will be available on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August next week.

Meanwhile, 4 games have already been confirmed that will debut on Day 1 service in August, including the Two Point Campus management program.

