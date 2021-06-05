United States. Italy to open National Innovation Center in Silicon Valley

Fornesina –

Italy will open its first innovation and cultural center in the United States overseas this summer, a trial model that could be replicated in other countries. The first Italian Center for Innovation and Culture (IICH), promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in connection with the proposal of the Italian Embassy in Washington in collaboration with the Consulate General in San Francisco, will be implemented in collaboration with the ICE Agency.

IICH will represent an original solution that will bring together two existing public realities (ICE Agency with a cultural institution and a table to attract investment) and a new innovation center. In this way, the integrated promotion of the country’s organization can be delivered in a more effective and innovative way, combining cultural, economic, technological and scientific dimensions in the symbolic space of global innovation.

It will be a true technology hub in Silicon Valley that can provide multiple services on site and remotely, and it aims to become a reference point for the San Francisco area, promoting the contamination of national realities with partners among the most advanced in the world.

The already identified headquarters are located on the north coast of the historic Italian-American district, where many comrades from the second half of the nineteenth century have made significant contributions to the development of the San Francisco Bay Area.

As Minister Luigi de Mayo said, “This is a very innovative and ambitious project that Farnesina wants to support our businesses, start-ups, research and university centers and local authorities: a unique, modern and flexible, innovation rate, capabilities and risk to bring together. The best of our country with an advanced and incomparable ecosystem in terms of availability of capital ”.

Italy’s Ambassador to the United States Armando Warricio said, “IICH represents the response to the firm needs of our national economic and technological establishment and feels the anticipation of President Matterella’s visit to San Francisco and Silicon Valley in the fall of 2019 by attending the first Italy-USA Innovation Forum.” .

Finally, the embassy in San Francisco, Lorenzo Ordona, said, “The choice to place the center in a part of the city that is most symbolic to the history of fellow countrymen in California represents an excellent link between the past and the future,” between the extraordinary Italian scientific and technological community of this part of the world and the national economic fabric. Builds the bridge “.