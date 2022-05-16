May 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Ukraine, your song won our hearts"

“Ukraine, your song won our hearts”

Samson Paul May 16, 2022 1 min read


The Ukrainian leader hopes that the 2023 competition will be held in Mariupol. Boris Johnson also congratulated the Kyiv group, stressing the “unwavering support for your struggle for freedom.”


“Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision for the third time in history. We will do everything we can to make Mariupol the host city,” Zelensky added again on his Telegram channel.

“The hope is that next year Eurovision will be hosted in Kyiv in a free and united Ukraine,” added the President of the European Council.

Charles Michel

and we also quote some lines of the winning song, Stefania: “I will always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed.” Also comes a congratulatory message from the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union

Josep Borrell

Long live the music! Long live Europe! Glory to Ukraine!

British Prime Minister

Boris Johnson

He offered his “congratulations to Ukraine.” It’s a clear reflection not only of your talent – he wrote on his Twitter profile – but of unwavering support for your freedom struggle. Johnson then congratulated the UK representative in a music competition: “I am very proud of Sam Ryder and how brilliantly he represented our country,” he said.



See also  The European Union and Poland tear up justice and law. Von der Leyen: "Measures." France: "An attack on Europe, they risk their de facto exit"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

But you can pay in euros or dollars only

May 16, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

United States, thousands of people in the streets for the right to abortion: in Washington the march in front of the Supreme Court ends – video

May 15, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

The worst president in history – Il Tempo

May 15, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

The whole Pope begins again. That’s why we talk about “after Pergocleo”.

May 16, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

What will happen on July 1st?

May 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Paulo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday, May 16, 2022: the sign of the zodiac by sign

May 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

SuperLuna’s total eclipse arrives on May 16: when to see it

May 16, 2022 Karen Hines